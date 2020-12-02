On November 30, the Lord pulled back the curtains of heaven and sent down His angels to bring Joy to her eternal home. After an 11 year struggle with Parkinson's disease, Joy Beam Mason passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family and care givers. Joy was born in 1928, in Atlanta, Georgia, the only child of Herman Monroe and Charlotte E. Beam. Her life of service began in 1949 when she graduated from Norfolk General School of Nursing and married E. Eugene Mason. She was the charge nurse of the Brown building at Eastern State Hospital from 1949 to 1955, at which time she became a stay at home Mom. In 1967, she became the first full-time school nurse at Norge Elementary School and retired in 1974. Joy's name fully described the feeling that she inspired to all who knew her. With a heart for service, she volunteered for the Red Cross blood mobile and the Cub Scouts of America. Joy was an active member of The Williamsburg United Methodist Church for 67 years, serving in many capacities including the first editor of the Messenger News Letter, President of the United Methodist Women, and member of the Aldersgate Sunday School class for 50 years. As a member of PEO, she supported education for women and served as the local chapter President for two years. Joy will be fondly remembered as a loving wife of 71 years to E. Eugene Mason; an amazing mother to four sons, Michael F. (Brenda), Chris C. (Donna), Patrick W. (Cary), and Timothy G.; ten grandchildren, Kathryn, Courtney, Jennifer, Andrea, Steven, Taylor, Heather, Rachel, Austin, and Hannah; ten great grandchildren, Cole, Kennedy, Noah, Benjamin, Harper, Maelyn, Van, Kaleigh, Charlotte and Stella. She will be greatly missed by a host of friends and family. Viewing at Nelsen Funeral Home, Williamsburg from 6-8 pm, December 2, 2020. Graveside service will be held at Williamsburg Memorial Park at 2 p.m., December 3, 2020. Also the grave side service will be live video streamed on the Williamsburg Memorial Park's FaceBook page. The following link can be used even if you don't have a FaceBook account https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=williamsburg%20memorial%20park
The family has suggested in lieu of flowers, to please donate to the Aldersgate Class care of the Williamsburg United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.