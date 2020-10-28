Joy Gunson Phillips passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 19, 2020. Joy was born in Albuquerque, NM on July 24, 1933 and was raised in Denver Colorado by her parents Cecil P. and I. Virginia Gunson. She attended Colorado A&M, and San Diego State College, finishing her Bachelor's Degree in Education at Denver University. After teaching briefly in Denver, Joy returned to San Diego where she met her husband Bruce Covington Phillips. They were married on June 29, 1957 at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla. Bruce and Joy moved from San Diego to Alexandria VA in 1960 where they raised their family in an area known as Bush Hill in Fairfax County. While living in Alexandria, Joy was very active with St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Springfield, VA. She volunteered for many political campaigns, and was an election poll worker serving many times as precinct captain. Once her children were grown, Joy started her own business: Eisenhower Executive Suites. Upon retiring, Joy and Bruce relocated to Yorktown, VA where they quickly became involved in their new community. Joy and Bruce were both members of Grace Episcopal Church in Yorktown and enjoyed singing in the choir. Joy was very active in civic and cultural organizations where she volunteered and held executive positions in Celebrate Yorktown Committee, Lighted Boat Parade Committee, Watermen's Museum, Yorktown Day Association, and the Yorktown Preservation Society. Joy was a member of the Comte de Grasse Chapter, NSDAR and the Mayflower Society. Joy and Bruce traveled around the world and had many friends far and wide. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Joy is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bruce Phillips, daughters Leslie Viccellio (Hank), Susie Dewing (Clark), son Alan Phillips (Warren Besore), grandchildren: Allison Murray (Jesse), Jesse Castello (Justin), and Nick Giampa (Amber), great grandchildren: Indiana Joy Murray, Isaac William Murray, Jesse Carolanne Murray, and Selma Camille Castello. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joy's memory to the Yorktown Preservation Society (PO Box 405, Yorktown VA 23690), the Watermen's Museum (PO Box 519, Yorktown, VA 23690) or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.