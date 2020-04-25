|
Joy Lorraine Hansen passed away at the age of 99 on April 7, 2020 from congestive heart failure. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, her brother, Merle Smith and her son, Douglas. She was a loving mother-in-law to Helen, joyful Grandma to Eric Hansen (Shelby) and Kathryn Hansen Eden (Gregory), and special Gigi to Rylie and Sawyer Hansen, and JT and Luc Eden. She was a favorite aunt to her many nieces and nephews, and chosen as a Mom to Denise Faust, Karin Winquist, and Inan Alpay, who never lost touch with her. Joy was born in Garden City, South Dakota on January 3, 1921, the eldest child of Maurice and Meta Plagens Smith. She loved to tell stories about growing up on a farm, climbing to the top of the windmill to watch for the preacher coming to Sunday dinner, helping her dad plow and riding to school on horseback. She attended South Dakota State University, as a home economics major, where she met Donald. Their early years of marriage were spent at Navy bases around the country where Don was a flight instructor. Following World War II they owned and operated a dairy bar in Princeton, Minnesota where they once served an "extra thick" milkshake to Cary Grant, a highlight of Joy's life. The family, which now included Douglas, relocated to Rochester, Michigan after Don took a job with Ford Tractor. They remained in Rochester until Don's retirement. While there, they hosted seven foreign exchange students and foster children in their home. After retirement they sold their house and traveled around the country in their motorhome, eventually purchasing a house in Murrieta, California, and later moving to Patriot's Colony in Williamsburg, Virginia. Joy was an accomplished seamstress and crafter. She could knit, sew, crochet, cross stitch, hook rugs, and repair any piece of clothing. She belonged to the Eastern Star in Minnesota, League of Women Voters in Michigan, was a founding member of Temecula United Methodist Church and many bridge clubs and social organizations wherever she lived. She and Don loved to travel, visiting many European and Asian countries, as well as every state in the US. They were collectors of native American art, which made their home a most interesting place to visit. The highlight of the year for Joy was the Christmas season. Even at the age of 99, Joy had a keen mind, a quick wit, and an undaunted love of storytelling. She had many friends at Patriot's Colony, especially the "Birthday girls" who celebrated together every January. The family would especially like to thank the Berkeley staff, who took good care of Joy and Don for many years, and particularly during Joy's illness when safety prevented us from visiting. A Celebration of Life service will be planned when it is safe for the many who loved her to gather. She will eventually be joining her husband and brother in the Stockholm South Dakota cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020