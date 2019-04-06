|
|
Joyce Elaine Connell, born in Omaha, Nebraska on October 6, 1937, died March 3, 2019. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Joyce was a successful real estate agent and broker for over 35 years before retiring. She loved volunteering, especially at the Salvation Army and Smithsonian. Joyce enjoyed traveling and did so as often as she could. She leaves behind six children: Mike Lavey, Kathy Hallberg, Joanie Kooken, Tim Lavey, Terry Lavey, and Mary Ovanesian. She is survived by two brothers, Dennis Dethlefs and Richard Dethlefs, whom she loved dearly. Joyce was a grandmother to eighteen grandchildren and a great-grandmother to seven. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Alastair Connell and brother Duane Dethlefs, her best friend in life. Joyce had boundless energy and a loving spirit. She will will be truly missed.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2019