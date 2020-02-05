Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann Finley Franklin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Ann Finley Franklin Obituary
Judith Ann Finley Franklin, 76, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Judy was born in St. Louis, Missouri. She attended Drury College where she studied sociology. On December 21, 1963, Judy married James (Jim) Franklin. During their fifty-six years together, Judy and Jim lived in Texas, Missouri, Florida, and Virginia, where they called Williamsburg home for 35 years. Everyone who knew Judy knew how much she loved her dogs. In the world of dog-showing, she was an accomplished exhibitor, breeder, and mentor as well as a well-respected American Kennel Club judge. Judy is survived by husband, Jim; daughter, Kathleen Huffman and husband Michael of Williamsburg; son, James Franklin and wife Sharon of Raleigh, NC; and grandchildren Scott, Reid, Mairead, and Niamh. A visitation will be held at Bucktrout Funeral Home on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5pm-7pm. Her funeral service will be held at Bucktrout Funeral Home on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1pm. Please visit www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net to post condolences.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -