|
|
Judith Ann Finley Franklin, 76, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Judy was born in St. Louis, Missouri. She attended Drury College where she studied sociology. On December 21, 1963, Judy married James (Jim) Franklin. During their fifty-six years together, Judy and Jim lived in Texas, Missouri, Florida, and Virginia, where they called Williamsburg home for 35 years. Everyone who knew Judy knew how much she loved her dogs. In the world of dog-showing, she was an accomplished exhibitor, breeder, and mentor as well as a well-respected American Kennel Club judge. Judy is survived by husband, Jim; daughter, Kathleen Huffman and husband Michael of Williamsburg; son, James Franklin and wife Sharon of Raleigh, NC; and grandchildren Scott, Reid, Mairead, and Niamh. A visitation will be held at Bucktrout Funeral Home on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5pm-7pm. Her funeral service will be held at Bucktrout Funeral Home on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1pm. Please visit www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net to post condolences.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020