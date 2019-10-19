|
Judith Ann O'Connor (Quinn), 71, passed away on October 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Sartini; and her brother, Martin Quinn. Judith was a proud alumna of St. Ann's Grade School in Lansing, Illinois, and Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois. She also attended Northern Illinois University. She then went on to become a loving homemaker and a true humanitarian to all. Her life was her family and many, many friends (her 'people'), her beloved garden that was her 'church', and her unique ability to relate and connect to everyone she touched. She left her mark on so many people. Judith is survived by her husband, Thomas O'Connor; her son, Brian O'Connor (Donna); daughters, Sarah O'Connor, and Erin Trompeter (Brian Trompeter); grandchildren, Michael Thomas, and Emily Rose; brothers, James and Kevin Quinn, and a host of other nephews, nieces and family that she held close. A private service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heritage Humane Society of Williamsburg would be wonderful. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019