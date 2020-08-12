Judith "Judy" Davis Angles died unexpectedly on August 8th, at Riverside Hospital. She was born in Grundy VA November 25, 1940. Judy graduated from Graham High School in Bluefield VA, Bluefield College, and attended Concord College. Judy worked for the Times Dispatch in Richmond VA for several years, and later became the HR director for the family owned business. She was adored by her employees as she was genuinely interested in their families and their wellbeing, offering a helping hand anytime they faced hardships. She served multiple times as a board member of the Queens Lake Community Association. She would serve as the director of the Queens Lake Clubhouse, responsible for the social events. Judy loved planning and hosting a party. She was well known for the Clam Chowder she prepared each year for the Queens Lake Sea Food Feast. Judy loved traveling with family and friends. She checked off the last place on her bucket list this past fall by visiting Iceland. In recent years, she loved spending time with her grandchildren who affectionately referred to her as Nanny. Judy also enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, and reading; she would sometimes read multiple books each week. Judy met her husband, Gordon, as a sophomore in high school and married when a freshman in college. Gordon always contributed what business success he achieved to Judy, as she was always supportive and a driving force in the business. Anyone who knew Judy appreciated her frankness. She was never one to mince words, you knew exactly where you stood with her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Pearl Davis; and her son, Michael Kevin. She is survived by her husband, Gordon; brother, Darrell Davis of Richmond; daughters, Heather and Husband Tedd of Atlanta, Kimberly and husband Ray of Williamsburg; grandchildren, Sarah (Ethan) of Williamsburg, Hannah (Travis) of Northern VA, Gordon and Elle of Atlanta; and three great grandchildren, Charlie, Henry, and Eloise West of Williamsburg. Judy was a longtime active member of the Williamsburg United Methodist Church. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will be planning a memorial service to celebrate Judy's life at a future date. Memorials may be made in Judy's name to the charity of your choice
or to Judy's favorite charities: Hospice House of Williamsburg or Child Development Resources. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
