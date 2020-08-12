I am saddened to hear of Judy’s passing. She was a warm lady, fierce competitor at the bridge table, a hostess extraordinaire, among many other talents. She will be missed by all her many dear friends, family and her partner in life, Gordon. My sympathies to all. God Bless you Dear Judy. I will see you at the big bridge game in heaven. You can sit South!❤

Maryann Fagan

Friend