Judy Haley Neal, 91, entered this world on January 2, 1928 at Pocahontas, Virginia and departed on September 23, 2019 from White Oaks Memory Care in Williamsburg. She was the sixth and last survivor of the eleven children born to James Allen Haley and Prince Ann Adkins Haley. Judy was a member of the Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church in Toano. She would have been comforted to know the outpouring of prayer and condolences arising from there upon her passing. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Wayne Richard Neal and daughter Linda Louise Haley. Judy is survived by her daughter, Cathy M. Neal of Williamsburg; her son, W. Richard Neal and wife, Tisa; and two grandsons, Patrick t. Whitaker of Jenkins, KY and Benjamin K. Neal of Jackson, OH. The cremains of Judy and Wayne will be interred together in their gravesite at Williamsburg Memorial Park during a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019