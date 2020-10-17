Judy T. Matselboba, age 73, went to be with her LORD on October 1, 2020, following injuries sustained in a car accident on September 18th in Williamsburg, VA. She was born on November 24, 1946, in Burbank, CA, to Harry and Mildred Trayer. She grew up in Petaluma, CA, and graduated from the University of California at Berkeley, where she met her husband, Richard. They married on April 25, 1970 in Petaluma, CA. Judy received her Teaching Credential in elementary education from San Francisco State University and taught first grade before settling in Pinole, CA where she and her husband raised their two daughters. Judy and her husband moved to Williamsburg, VA in 2003 where she loved being active at Williamsburg Community Chapel and with other ministries in the local community. Judy loved the LORD above all, and served Him faithfully. Her life was defined by welcoming and loving all people, and she took every opportunity she could to share the love of Christ with someone. Judy also enjoyed gardening, political activism, traveling internationally, socializing, and reading. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Richard Matselboba (of Williamsburg, VA); her loving daughters, Melanie Lonto and Megan Maslowski (both of Leesburg, VA); her beloved grandchildren, Montana Lonto, Jonathan Maslowski, and Gus Maslowski; her loving sister, Janet Sturdivant (of Petaluma, CA); five nieces; and many dear friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 10:00a.m., at Williamsburg Community Chapel, 3899 John Tyler Hwy., Williamsburg, VA 23185 to honor Judy's life, and all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Judy's name to World Vision, P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063 (www.worldvision.org
). Online condolences for the family may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.