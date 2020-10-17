1/1
Judy T. Matselboba
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy T. Matselboba, age 73, went to be with her LORD on October 1, 2020, following injuries sustained in a car accident on September 18th in Williamsburg, VA. She was born on November 24, 1946, in Burbank, CA, to Harry and Mildred Trayer. She grew up in Petaluma, CA, and graduated from the University of California at Berkeley, where she met her husband, Richard. They married on April 25, 1970 in Petaluma, CA. Judy received her Teaching Credential in elementary education from San Francisco State University and taught first grade before settling in Pinole, CA where she and her husband raised their two daughters. Judy and her husband moved to Williamsburg, VA in 2003 where she loved being active at Williamsburg Community Chapel and with other ministries in the local community. Judy loved the LORD above all, and served Him faithfully. Her life was defined by welcoming and loving all people, and she took every opportunity she could to share the love of Christ with someone. Judy also enjoyed gardening, political activism, traveling internationally, socializing, and reading. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Richard Matselboba (of Williamsburg, VA); her loving daughters, Melanie Lonto and Megan Maslowski (both of Leesburg, VA); her beloved grandchildren, Montana Lonto, Jonathan Maslowski, and Gus Maslowski; her loving sister, Janet Sturdivant (of Petaluma, CA); five nieces; and many dear friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 10:00a.m., at Williamsburg Community Chapel, 3899 John Tyler Hwy., Williamsburg, VA 23185 to honor Judy's life, and all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Judy's name to World Vision, P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063 (www.worldvision.org). Online condolences for the family may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Williamsburg Community Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
JUDY was a woman of great faith and knew the Lord as her Savior. My friend will be truly missed by all those at Bible Study Fellowship. Rest In peace.
Arnie Harriday
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved