Julie Wheaton passed away peacefully at Patriots Colony in Williamsburg, Virginia on December 30, 2019. Julie was the daughter of the late Katherine Lewis and Lee Washington Gardner. She was raised in Hampton, Virginia and was a graduate of Hampton High School. Shortly after high school, Julie married Otis Garrison. They had a daughter, Martha Leigh Garrison Grubaugh before Mr. Garrison was killed during the Korean War. Julie married Carl Richard Wheaton on October 11, 1952. They had two children together: Katherine Richard Andrews and Andrew Lee Wheaton. Julie devoted her life to raising her children and supporting her husband's military career. Their family lived in New Mexico, Ohio, Massachusetts, and Virginia. Carl and Julie retired to Florida and eventually relocated to Williamsburg, Virginia. She is preceded in death by her first husband Otis Garrison, her second husband and life partner Carl Wheaton, brother Matthew Lee Gardner, daughter Katherine Andrews, Carl's daughter Peggy Collins, and son Andrew Wheaton. Julie is survived and very missed by her daughter Martha Grubaugh (Jeremiah) of Newport News, Virginia; son-in-law Tom Andrews (Jean) of Sterling, Virginia; Carl's son Steve Wheaton (Mary) of Tucson, Arizona and Bar Harbor, Maine; grandchildren Nicholas Grubaugh, Sarah Andrews Larson, Elliot Wheaton, Ashley Wheaton, and Lauren Wheaton; and great-grandchildren Jack, Katherine, and Claire Larson; sister-in-law Anne Gardner; and nieces Amy Ward (Vince) and Lee Anne Warrenfells (Edward). The family would like to thank to staff at Patriots Colony in Williamsburg both in Assisted Living and Convalescence for their extreme kindness and care during Julie's last months. Julie will have a private family burial in Hampton National Cemetery. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020