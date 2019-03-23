After eight months of courageously fighting illness, Karen Karger Van Slyke, 77, died early in the morning Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Hospice House of Williamsburg. She is preceded in death by her husband, Doug Van Slyke, her parents, Delmar and Paula Karger, and her sister, Bonnie McCormick. Devoted to family, Karen blessed and enriched beyond measure the lives of Doug, her daughters, Debbie, Suzie and Laura, their husbands, her four grandsons, and her sister, Joyce, and her family. Married for 54 years, Karen and Doug raised their children in New Jersey, and later shared a wonderful retirement with many adventures and dear friends in the low country of South Carolina. More recently, Karen enjoyed new friendships and independent living at Patriots Colony in Williamsburg, VA. She possessed a special enthusiasm for living – creating joy in everyday tasks, savoring simple pleasures such as a shared meal or a girls-night out, and reveling in special occasions. She had a 25+ year career as a registered nurse, working in New Jersey hospitals. At home, she was an avid reader, consummate homemaker, self-taught gourmet cook, hole-in-one golfer, and formidable bridge player. Her big-hearted company will be missed dearly, and memories will be treasured.A small service will be held at a future date in South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that contributions are given to The Doorways in Richmond (www.thedoorways.org) or to Hospice House of Williamsburg (www.williamsburghospice.org) in remembrance of Karen and in gratitude for care provided this year. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary