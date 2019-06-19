|
Karen Lillian Nicoletti Karen Lillian Nicoletti, age 69, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born to William and Alberta Schmauss, she was a resident of the Peninsula for 49 years. Karen owned her own business, Layla Cleans, in which she offered pet sitting and home cleaning services. Her clients were her number one priority. She loved the families she served and especially loved the animals! A hard worker who was always ready to lend a helping hand, Karen was a kind-hearted person who always looked for the best in people. The viewing will be held between 1:00-2 PM on Thursday, June 20, 2019 with the funeral service starting at 2 PM at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Drive Hampton VA 23666 (757)-825-8070. www.Berceusefuneralhome.com Please sign guestbook at dailypress.com/obituaries
