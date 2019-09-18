|
Katharine McDonald Beatty, 77, passed away on Sunday September 15th, 2019 in the presence of her children and family. Born in Nebraska, "Kitty" graduated from the University of Nebraska where she met and married the love of her life, Norman Guy Beatty. They had their first two children, Amy and Michael, at Fort Irwin, California. Following a brief move to Lincoln Nebraska, they relocated to Williamsburg, Virginia where Norm began a 30-year long career at The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. After giving birth to their third child Timothy, Kitty leveraged her education degree and love of children to begin a career as a preschool teacher and later the owner and Director of Greenwood Nursery School – originally located on Lake Powell Road. Her time at Greenwood spanned more than three decades. In 2008, Women with a Cause honored Kitty for her work with Greenwood and preschool education saying, "We are inspired by Kitty's passion for quality preschool education, ensuring that over 5,000 of our community's children have started school on the right foot." Kitty and Norm were both passionate about, and heavily involved in many facets of the community. In addition to educating the preschoolers of the area, they both believed in giving back; volunteering and donating their time to various groups and organizations that have helped Williamsburg become the wonderful place that it is today. As Province Collegiate Chairman of Delta Gamma fraternity for college women, Kitty helped colonize several new chapters including the Epsilon Mu chapter at William & Mary and the Epsilon Nu chapter at James Madison University, where her daughter later became a member. When it was time to retire, the Greenwood property became part of The Williamsburg Landing and Kitty and Norm donated Greenwood Preschool to Kingsway Church. The school became known as Greenwood Christian Academy and Kitty served as the transitional Principal for several years afterwards. Her legacy continues there today. Kitty is survived by her three children and their spouses: Amy Beatty Gauntt, husband Curtis, children Katie Gauntt Brennan (Guy), Ryan and Ethan; Michael Beatty, wife Elizabeth, children Zachary, Tyler (Annie) and Matthew; Timothy Beatty, wife Tricia and children Chelsea, Sydnee, Lucas and Tatum. A church service will be held at Bruton Parish Friday, September 20th, 2019 at 1:00 pm with a reception to follow at the Kingspoint Clubhouse located at 119 Northpoint Drive. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to: The Act.ALZ.org or to The Norman and Katharine Beatty Memorial Fund at The Williamsburg Community Foundation: 1323 Jamestown Road, Suite 103, Williamsburg, VA 23185. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019