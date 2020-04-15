|
Hewitt, Katherine Mary, 71, of Lanexa, VA passed away at her home on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Kathie, as she preferred to be called, was born on March 4, 1949 in Boston, MA. She graduated from Saint Columbkille Catholic School, studied for a short time at Boston College then, in 1969, set out for a lifetime of traveling and adventure. She lived in California until 1980, moved back to Boston for a short time and finally settled in Lanexa, Virginia. Her love for travel took her all over the United States and around the world to such destinations as Australia and India. She was a creative spirit who loved performing in community theatre, dancing and singing in bands, community choirs and for many years in the Providence Forge Community Church choir. Kathie's passions also included healthy food: in the early 80's she created and managed the first natural foods market in Williamsburg, Va at the Safeway grocery store on Richmond Road. She touched people's lives with her passion for food and her ability to recommend healthy foods and recipes. Later in life, she began a career in finance where she passed several certifications and worked for over 20 years in financial compliance. Kathie also loved organic gardening, hiking, biking, crocheting, helping others and spending time with her family. She will always be remembered as a joyful spirit who appreciated the benefits of meditation and connecting with nature. Kathie is preceded in death by her parents, George Alexander Hewitt and Mary Francis Hewitt of Boston, MA., her brothers Timothy, Paul and Stephen Hewitt and her first husband John Ireland Braddock of Salinas, California. She is survived by her former spouse Richard W. Storey III of Williamsburg, VA, her children: Samantha Sheilds (Michael Lynch), Jennifer Lappas (Bobby Lappas), Jamin Shanti (Chrissy Boggs Shanti), Julie Storey (Dan Kelly) and Kathryn Storey (Bean Weatherford), her grandchildren: Benjamin Shanti, Vivian Lappas, Caitlyn Shanti, Olivia Lappas, James Lappas and Emily Shanti, and her brothers: Gregory Hewitt (Susan Hewitt), John Hewitt (Cathy Hewitt), Christopher Hewitt (Mary Ann Killilea), Phillip Hewitt (Mary Sennott) and Gary Hewitt (Sarah Hewitt). Kathie will also be remembered by many surviving nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces and beloved cousins. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings memorial services will be postponed until further notice. Please leave online condolences at www.monaghanfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Kathie Hewitt's name to the , a family friend at wwwgofundme/f/caela-lefebrve-fund.com and www.crossoverministry.org.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020