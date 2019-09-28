|
|
Kathleen D. Connelly, 68, passed away at her home in Annandale, VA on September 16th after a brief illness. A native of Garden City, NY, she spent time in Saltaire, Vermont, and Williamsburg. Her parents, Mary Louise and Jim Connelly, preceded her in death. She is survived by the love of her life, her husband Bill Parsons, and by her stepson Billy. Her siblings Mary Carroll Connelly, Deidre Connelly, Jim Connelly, Megan Fletcher, Melissa Bell, John Connelly and Cynthia Canary and their spouses will miss her beyond measure. A Phi Beta Kappa inductee, Kathleen completed undergraduate studies at Trinity College and Oxford, and earned a Master's degree from William & Mary. She held high government security clearance and worked at informational services companies Boeing, SAIC and LEIDOS on programs that contributed to national defense and intelligence. For many years, she spent a great deal of time in Williamsburg as a steadfast caregiver to her mother. A woman of strong faith, she attended St. Olaf Church and Catholic Campus Ministry while in town. Kathleen was a wonderful, loving and generous aunt to her nieces and nephews, including Michael, Mimi and James Laycock, Maggie and Nick Fletcher, Donald, Kate and Tim Bell, Emily Connelly, Thomas and Mary Catherine Canary, and James, Ava and William Connelly. She loved her Mansfield, Peters and Connelly cousins as well as her long time close friends. Family and friends will miss her kindness, sense of humor, sharp intellect, and the abundant love and blessings she brought to our lives. A funeral Mass will be held in Annandale on October 7th with her cousin Fr. Jude Peters presiding. Interment will take place in South Londonderry, VT October 19.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019