Kathleen Mary Kendall, 75, was a devoted mother, grandmother, and church member. She spent countless hours actively serving in the outreach ministries of The Williamsburg House of Mercy supported by Saint Bede Catholic Church. Prior to retirement she was an elementary school teacher who had received her training at St. John's University in New York. She was born on July 29,1945, in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Westbury, Long Island. She died peacefully in her sleep on October 3 after a prolonged battle with a blood illness, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). She is survived by her sons and their spouses: Kevin (Carolyn) and David (Cathleen); and her five grandchildren, Drew (18), Kyle (17), Lindsey (16), Brian (15), and Lydia (13). Funeral services will be at Saint Bede Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 9. Social distancing will be observed. There will be an opportunity for viewing and prayer beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Williamsburg Memorial Park at 12:15. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Williamsburg House of Mercy (williamsburghouseofmercy.org
) or the Light the Night fundraiser for blood cancer research being sponsored by Kathleen's son: https://pages.lls.org/ltn/rm/DenverL20/DKendall