1/
Kathleen M. Kendall
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Mary Kendall, 75, was a devoted mother, grandmother, and church member. She spent countless hours actively serving in the outreach ministries of The Williamsburg House of Mercy supported by Saint Bede Catholic Church. Prior to retirement she was an elementary school teacher who had received her training at St. John's University in New York. She was born on July 29,1945, in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Westbury, Long Island. She died peacefully in her sleep on October 3 after a prolonged battle with a blood illness, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). She is survived by her sons and their spouses: Kevin (Carolyn) and David (Cathleen); and her five grandchildren, Drew (18), Kyle (17), Lindsey (16), Brian (15), and Lydia (13). Funeral services will be at Saint Bede Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 9. Social distancing will be observed. There will be an opportunity for viewing and prayer beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Williamsburg Memorial Park at 12:15. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Williamsburg House of Mercy (williamsburghouseofmercy.org) or the Light the Night fundraiser for blood cancer research being sponsored by Kathleen's son: https://pages.lls.org/ltn/rm/DenverL20/DKendall

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Saint Bede Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Saint Bede Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Burial
12:15 PM
Williamsburg Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved