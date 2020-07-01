Kathleen Sweeley, 67, died at her home in York County, June 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Kathy as she was known by her family and friends retired after 31 years with Master Cleaners, Williamsburg. Kathy enjoyed her crafts and baking. Her passion was the wonderful times she spent with her family, especially being "Mamaw" to her precious grandchildren, Nathan and Madison. She was at every event for them, cheering and being their constant support of love and how proud she was of them. She truly was a woman who knew what unconditional love meant. Every memory of Kathy will be cherished each and every day for the rest of our lives. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Sweeley, Jr. and brother, Hugh "Butch" Ryan. She is survived by her loving daughter, Michelle S. Gross (Brian); grandson, Nathan Wayne Gross, and granddaughter, Madison Nicole Gross. She is also survived by siblings, Dale Prosser (Barry), Michael Ryan (Vicki), John "Gibby" Ryan (Sarah), Lori McKay (Jim), and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In memory of our beloved "Mamaw" please consider memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, c/o Nancy Dransfield, 7274 Joseph Lewis Road, Hayes, VA 23072. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jul. 1, 2020.