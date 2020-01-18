|
Kathryn Fisher Meyers, 88, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Williamsburg, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Meyers. Survivors include her son, David Meyers (Melissa); granddaughters, Brittany Ward and Caitlin Young; and great-grandsons, Jordan Ward, David Young and Dylan Kennedy. A graveside service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 12:00pm at Williamsburg Memorial Park, 130 King William Drive, Williamsburg, Virginia. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020