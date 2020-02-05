|
|
Katrina Michelle Prokop, 43, passed into eternal rest on February 3, 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother, Anna Marie Noe. Katrina is forever cherished in memory by her adoring husband, Steven Prokop; her loving children, Lucas, Chase and Gabriella Prokop; her father, Kenneth E. Noe; brothers, Kenneth, Kevin and Keith Noe and sister, Krista Hodgkins. Katrina attended the University of Tennessee for her Undergraduate and later the University of Tampa where she earned her Master's Degree. She was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority during her college years. Steve and Katrina worked hard together building a successful real estate investment company. They took pride in the fact they worked so well together as a team to support their family. She also worked with Fathom Realty. Katrina was also a member of both the National Association of Realtors and the Holy Mamas of St. Bede. Katrina was an accomplished woman with a big heart. She had a strong faith in her LORD. She loved to live life to the fullest and loved to go boating, but most of all Katrina loved being present in the moment with her beautiful children and her husband. She will be missed dearly by all that had the privileged of being apart of her life. A memorial visitation will be held at Bucktrout Funeral Home on Monday, February 10, 2020 between the hours of 5pm and 7pm. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Bede Catholic Church at 11:30am. The family asks to consider making contributions in Katrina's name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020