1/22/64 - 5/6/20 Keith Evan Williams of Williamsburg Virginia passed away at home Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 of natural causes. Keith was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and grandfather. He was raised in Williamsburg Virginia and spent most of his adult life there. He was father to 4 beautiful children and grandfather to 14 grandchildren. He loved fishing, golfing, motorcycle riding, and working on vehicles. Keith was preceded in death by his mother Sandra, father Eddie, sister Gina, and his mother-in-law Priscilla. He leaves behind his 4 children: Jessica, John, Kelly, Sarah, his siblings: Kimber, Renee, Mikey, Dyanna, Shannon, his former wife of 30 years Angie, and 14 grandchildren: Ta'Najah, Riley, Jordan, Arah, Amy, Kobi, Kharma, Iden, Priscilla, Allen Jr, Elijah, Kimberly, William, Chayse, his nieces and nephews, his stepmom Lois, father-in law James, his current wife-Lisa, 2 stepchildren, and 3 step grandchildren. Keith was a hard-working, loving, family man. He will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held later this year for friends and family. For information contact Renee 757-449-9761. In lieu of flowers you may donate to St. Jude's Hospital.



