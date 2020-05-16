Keith E. Williams
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1/22/64 - 5/6/20 Keith Evan Williams of Williamsburg Virginia passed away at home Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 of natural causes. Keith was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and grandfather. He was raised in Williamsburg Virginia and spent most of his adult life there. He was father to 4 beautiful children and grandfather to 14 grandchildren. He loved fishing, golfing, motorcycle riding, and working on vehicles. Keith was preceded in death by his mother Sandra, father Eddie, sister Gina, and his mother-in-law Priscilla. He leaves behind his 4 children: Jessica, John, Kelly, Sarah, his siblings: Kimber, Renee, Mikey, Dyanna, Shannon, his former wife of 30 years Angie, and 14 grandchildren: Ta'Najah, Riley, Jordan, Arah, Amy, Kobi, Kharma, Iden, Priscilla, Allen Jr, Elijah, Kimberly, William, Chayse, his nieces and nephews, his stepmom Lois, father-in law James, his current wife-Lisa, 2 stepchildren, and 3 step grandchildren. Keith was a hard-working, loving, family man. He will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held later this year for friends and family. For information contact Renee 757-449-9761. In lieu of flowers you may donate to St. Jude's Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved