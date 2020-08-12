Kenneth David Gumaer, 46, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on August 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his maternal uncle, Allen Charles Lorentson; maternal grandparents, Florence and Lawrence Lorentson; and paternal grandparents, Anna and Bruce Gumaer. A 1992 graduate of Lafayette High School in Williamsburg, VA, Kenneth earned his Associate Degree in Food and Hospitality from Johnson and Wales in Charleston, SC in 1994. Kenneth was a lifelong victim of the genetic disorder Mitochondrial Myopathy of the Kearn's-Sayre Type. As a result, he had seizure disorder, diabetes, neuropathy of the hands and lower extremities, cardiac anomalies, speech, language, and swallowing difficulties, with varying and intermittent physical disorders. He is survived by his special friend, Saben Strawser; his mother, Charlotte Lorentson of Williamsburg, VA; father, David Gumaer of Tucson, AZ; stepmother, Rose Gumaer of Tucson, AZ; and stepfather, James Henion of Williamsburg, VA. He will also be missed by his brother and sister-in-law, Nathan and Lisa Gumaer of Stafford, VA; nephews and niece, Peter Gumaer (13), Kyle Gumaer (19), and Megan Gumaer (15), all of Stafford, VA; and his great-aunt, Charlotte Buckhout Lorentson of Rochester, NY. No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions in Kenneth's honor may be made to the United Mitochondrial Disorders Foundation (UMDF), 8085 Saltsburg Rd., Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 165239, www.umdf.org
. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.