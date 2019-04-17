|
Kevin Charles King, 38, of Williamsburg passed away April 13, 2019. He was the owner of Accent Autos & Powersports. Kevin was Captain with Lower King & Queen Volunteer Fire & Rescue, he volunteered with James City-Bruton, and Mattaponi EMS services. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Volney Wilson Garrette, Sr. and Edna Virginia Garrette. Kevin is survived by his wife, Christina King; children, Rebecca, Cassie and Robert; parents, Diane and Ron King; sister, Michelle King; maternal grandmother, Anna King; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends.A funeral service will be held 4 PM Sunday, April 21st at James River Baptist Church, 4931 Centerville Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185 and interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 PM, at the church, prior to the funeral service. Memorial donations can be made to the Kevin King Memorial Fund, 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union, PO Box 2116, Newport News, VA 2360-0116. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2019