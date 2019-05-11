Beloved Father and PaPa, Larry Humphries, 69, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on May 8, 2019. Larry served during Vietnam for the United States Marine Corps and received a Purple Heart. He worked for Anheuser Busch for 37 years as an electrician. He was a member of Cliffdale Christian Church (Covington, VA). Larry loved working and when he wasn't working at the brewery, he was working around the house or putting a Jeep back together. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was extremely proud of his service in the U.S.M.C., Semper Fi.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Oscar B. and Stella R. Humphries; parents, Oscar E. and Helen Humphries; aunt, Edna L. Humphries; and sister, Sharon Pop.Larry is survived by his son, Stephen Humphries (Jenny); daughter, Rene Ewing (Adam); grandchildren, Morgan Dunkle (Trevor), Taylor Humphries, Christopher Humphries, Mason Ewing and Mallory Ewing; great-granddaughter, Olivia Dunkle; former wife and caregiver, Elizabeth Ripley; and sisters, Karen Martin (Bill) and Susan Graves (Bill).A visitation will be held on Monday, May 13 from 4 PM to 6 PM followed by a funeral service at 6 PM at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, VA. Interment will take place on Wednesday, May 15 at 11 AM at the Humphries Cemetery, Covington, VA.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Virginia Gazette from May 11 to May 18, 2019