Laura Phillippi Gienger, 100, died peacefully at Brookdale of Williamsburg, VA, on August 20, 2019. Born in Cook Township of Westmoreland County, PA on July 1, 1919, Laura graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Home Economics. Her career goal was teaching Home Economics and did so at Bethel Township Consolidated Schools in Warfordsburg, PA where she met her future husband, Guy Watson Gienger. Laura and Guy shared many interests in teaching, home economics, agriculture, and competition judging, camping and designing their new home in Hyattsville, MD. Laura's primary interest was in food preparation and baking. Family and friends were always happy recipients of homemade mince meat pies and other delights. Laura was an active member and volunteer in the Hyattsville Presbyterian Church of Hyattsville, MD which has closed, and was a member of the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church. Laura resided in Hyattsville, MD until 2006 when she moved to Williamsburg, VA to live closer to her sons. She is survived by her eldest son, Charles Watson Gienger and wife, Judy, of Williamsburg, VA, and daughter-in-law, Martha "Lynn" Gienger of Staunton, VA., granddaughters, Jennifer Gienger James and husband, Spencer, and Julia Gienger, and 4 great-grand daughters: Tristin, Corrine, Amanda and Faith. As the last sister of a large and loving family of five sisters and brothers, she is also survived by four nieces and nephews and their families. She lived to hold her first great, great-grandson, Kinnley, at her 100th Birthday Party on June 30, 2019. Laura was preceded in death by her husband and younger son, Christopher Holmes Gienger. Both husband and son suffered from ALS. Laura, your remaining family and friends will miss you greatly and continue to wish you many blessings in your new home. Family and friends will share memories and celebrate your 100 years together at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, VA on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM, followed by a luncheon at the conclusion of the Memorial Service. A private interment is planned at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the ALS Assoc., 30 W Gude Dr., Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019