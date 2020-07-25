Lauret Marie Talley (Laurie) of Germantown WI passed away July 19, 2020 seven months after being diagnosed with Glioblastoma. Lauret is survived by her partner Marc Riewer, her mother Ann Talley, sister Carol Talley (Harvey Kelly), sister Bunkie Righter (Trang Garland), brother Will (Terri) Talley. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Jody Kohlndorfer, Melanie Cooper, Becky Hogge, Stuart Righter, Elijah Righter, Christian Brito, Sulema Brito, April Bair and Jennifer Bair. She also leaves behind adored grand nieces and nephews, loving aunts, uncles, cousins and beloved cat Squirrel. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Eugene and Annie Talley, father Robert Talley, sister Robbie Talley and beloved cat Thelma. Lauret graduated from Lafayette High School and earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of WI Green Bay. In addition she earned certifications in surgical technology and surgical assisting. Lauret was devoted to her profession as a surgical assistant and was known as an advocate for her patients and coworkers. She had a deep appreciation and understanding of art and poetry. She loved nature and her favorite place in the world was The Lions Den Nature Preserve on Lake Michigan. She loved traveling, backpacking with her sisters, biking and spending time with her family. Her favorite things to do were ride her motorcycle with Marc, smile and laugh with Marc and "lie around like cats" with Marc. She was greatly loved and will be missed by her family and friends. An outdoor memorial gathering will take place August 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm for close family and friends at 2635 Lake Powell Road, Williamsburg, VA. Guests are requested to practice social distancing and wear masks as appropriate. Due to our current public health concerns seating will only be available for those in need. Memorial donations can be directed to Chasing Chad and The Museum of Wisconsin Art.



