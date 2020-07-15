1/1
Lawrence Edward Smith
1939 - 2020
Lawrence Edward Smith was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 21, 1939 to Mary Mallon and James Smith. Larry graduated from West Catholic Boys High School. After serving 4 years in the Air Force, he enrolled at Drexel University where he received a B.S. degree in Accounting and Masters in Business Administration in Finance from Drexel University. Upon graduation, he joined Lybrand Ross Bros. & Montgomery as a Certified Public Accountant and later became Treasurer of Analog Devices in Norwood, MA. He retired as Chief Financial Officer of Insurance Services Office in New York City prior to becoming President of CMK Enterprises in Williamsburg. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elaine Ricci Smith; daughter, Christina Smith Lewis (Mike); sons, Michael (Jeanne) and Kevin (Kelly); granddaughters, Alexandra & Eleanor Lewis, Sarah, Elanagh, Aurora & Calliope Smith; sister, Dorrine Meili (Charles); brother in law, Raymond Ricci (Kathryn); niece, Jodi Powell; and nephews, Charles Meili, Michael, Mark, Christopher & Paul Ricci. He loved spending time with his family, traveling, baking and flying. Larry belonged to the American Institute of CPA & the American Management Association. The family is grateful to Fawn, Danielle, and the Medi Home Health & Hospice team. Due to precautions surrounding COVID-19, the burial will be private. Donations may be made to CIAO Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1017, Williamsburg, VA 23187 or St. Olaf Catholic Church, 104 Norge Lane, Williamsburg, VA 23188. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Jul. 15, 2020.
July 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
