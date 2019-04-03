Resources More Obituaries for Lawrence Kocher Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lawrence T. Kocher

Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lawrence Taylor Kocher, 82, on March 16, 2019, at Kaiser Hospital Santa Rosa, CA, from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Husband of Patricia Ann Kocher, Windsor, CA, father of Brett Kocher, Rohnert Park, CA, and brother of Sandra Kocher, Paxton, MA. Larry was born on May 9, 1936, in New York City, where he lived until 1940 and again in 1943-44. He was preceded in death by his parents, A. Lawrence and Marge Kocher, and a son, Sean Kocher. In 1940-1943, he lived on the campus of Black Mountain College in North Carolina where his father taught architecture and designed the Student Learning Building. In 1944, his family moved to Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia, where his father was the Editor of Architectural Records and instrumental in the historical accuracy of the Village. Larry attended school there from second grade through Matthew Whaley High School and met his life-long friend, Carter Cowles. In 1954, Larry began his college education and his love of history at Brown University, Providence, RI, earning his BA in 1958. He and his college roommates, Dave, John and Peter, all became teachers and remained friends for life. While in college, he served as a camp counselor during the summers in Virginia and New Hampshire. In 1959, he received a Master's degree in education at Harvard University and began his teaching career in Madison, NJ, until 1961. He moved to California and taught at Woodside High School 1961-1963. In 1964, he received a Master's degree in history from Stanford University and taught at San Carlos High School until 1982. Larry's passion for history - American, European and World - earned him a Fulbright Scholarship to India to study in the summer of 1967 and travel to Thailand, Cambodia, Hong Kong and Japan. There he met Helen Skopic, whom he married in 1969 in Maryland, and taught one year at Walt Whitman High School in Montgomery County, MD, on a teachers' exchange before returning to California. He was the faculty advisor for the student committee which planned the observation of the first Earth Day celebration in 1970. He received recognition for the success of the event and still hears annually from students who participated. To enjoy his other passions, traveling and hiking, he and Helen enjoyed grand tours of Europe in 1969 and 1970, East Africa in 1971, Asia in 1972 and South America in 1973. He spent two sabbaticals, 1975 and 1988, doing research at the India Office Library in London and the Gladstone Library in Wales and hiked the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail in Maryland. He finished his teaching career at Menlo-Atherton High School, 1982-1993, when he had to retire due to failing vision from Macular Degeneration. In Larry's words written for a 50th college reunion in 2008, "I worked hard as a teacher and found it challenging and fulfilling, and entered retirement with determination to make it also fulfilling." Upon his retirement and divorce, he moved to San Anselmo in 1998 and became a docent at the Immigration Station on Angel Island and a docent at de Young Museum in San Francisco. He moved to Santa Rosa in 1999, became a Master Gardener and enjoyed a large vegetable garden, drove for Meals on Wheels and was in the first class of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Sonoma State University in 2001. It was there and in a Great Decisions Group of the Sonoma County World Affairs Council that he met Patricia Black, whom he married in 2006. They lived in Oakmont for 11 years before moving to Windsor in 2017 and remained active in both activities, as well as the Church of the Roses, Santa Rosa. Larry was most grateful for the Library of Congress Talking Books Service in Sacramento, requesting every new History book that became available. At his request, he will be remembered privately, and no services are planned. To honor his love of and dedication to education, a donation may be made in his memory to the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Sonoma State University, 1801 East Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, CA 94928. Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019