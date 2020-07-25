1/1
Lennart Borgstrom
1931 - 2020
Carl Göte Lennart Borgstrom, 88, passed away on July 15, 2020 at his residence in Williamsburg, VA. Len was born on September 19, 1931 in the town of Svängsta, Sweden, where he lived until 1978, when he moved his family to the United States. He earned his engineering degree in Örebro, and in 1954 he began to work at ABU, the company founded by his grandfather in 1921. In 1971, he took over leadership of the company from his father. At that time ABU employed 1,400 persons and was considered one of the primary producers of angling equipment in the world. After overseeing the merger of ABU with the Charles Garcia Corporation, he sold the company, although the original Svängsta factory continues to produce ABU-Garcia products today. In 2003 he wrote a history of ABU, which was published and distributed by Atlantis, Stockholm. He leaves behind his beloved spouse of 64 years, Annika, and children Carl, Lena, Ann, Carina, and Henrik, grandchildren David, Paul, Victoria, Fredrik, Caroline, Jonathan, and Noah; and great-grandchildren Lion, Noli, Elise, and Leah. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to benefit the Borgstrom Scholarship Endowment (3400) at William & Mary. Checks should be made payable to the William & Mary Foundation and sent to the Gift Accounting Office, P.O. Box 1693, Williamsburg, VA 23187-1693.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 25, 2020
Vila i frid farbror Lennart.
Annika Baagoe Larsen
July 24, 2020
Vila i frid farbror Lennart!
&#197;sa Json Berg&#229;
July 23, 2020
Dear Len, We all miss you so much!
Gittan, Edi, Wiveka, Charles-Albert, Célia, Kataline, Corinne, Simon, Annica, Brooke, Chloé
Birgitta Troesch
July 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
July 21, 2020
Long admired Len, never forgotten,
Wayne Real
http://www.realsreels.com/personal/significantabufriendslenBorgstrom.html
Wayne Real
