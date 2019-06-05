Lenore Reynolds-Meyers, 68, passed away Thursday, May 29, 2019 in Williamsburg, Virginia. She is preceded in death by her father, Stanley Stephen Sienkiewich. Born on January 1, 1951, Lenore was the daughter of Stanley and Elizabeth Sienkiewich and beloved wife of 10 years to Walter Albert Meyers, Jr. She worked for over 25 years as a Human Resource Specialist in Virginia Beach, Newport News and the Hampton, Virginia areas until her retirement in 2014. Lenore enjoyed cooking, entertaining, and backyard gardening. She was also an active and loving mother to her two sons and a special lady to her family and her many friends. Lenore is survived by her husband, Walter Albert Meyers, Jr.; two sons, Steven Reynolds (Katie McCarthy), and Jaax Reynolds; step-daughter, Kelly Meyers (Roger Rogan); grandchildren, Ava Fair and Charles Wesley; mother, Elizabeth Sienkiewich; sisters, Margaret Riedmiller (Robert), and Gail Sienkiewich; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Kenneth Kirkham; brother-in-law, David Meyers; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Beth and Bruce Riegel; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plain Road, Williamsburg to fondly remember Lenore Reynolds-Meyers. The family asks that contributions be made in her name to the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newton, Massachusetts, 02458 (www.braintumor.org) or Program, , 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, Maryland 20871 (BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); .org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www. .org) Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Virginia Gazette from June 5 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary