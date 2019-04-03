July 1, 1936 – March 30, 2019Leona Schultz, age 82, of Williamsburg, VA, died on the afternoon of Saturday, March 30, at her home. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of Pasquale and Mary Carnevale. She married Richard Schultz, moved to Ohio and raised six children. After 30 years with ConRail, Leona retired and relocated to Williamsburg where she resided the last 17 years of her life. She enjoyed traveling, solving crossword puzzles, socializing with friends both known and unknown, caring for her adopted cats and volunteering to keep herself busy and vibrant. Leona passed away quietly surrounded by family. She is survived by daughters Tina Hoeweler (Mark) of Pawleys Island, SC, Nancy Ray (Steve) of Alliance, OH, and Diane of Williamsburg, VA; sons Stephen (Doug Tilden) of Tampa, FL, Jeffrey (Elena) of Indianapolis, IN, and Terrence of Columbus, OH; brothers Pasquale Carnevale of Pittsburgh, PA, and Alan Carnevale of Hillsborough, NC, and sister Rheta Finnegan of Greeneville, TN. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.Leona was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard, son Thomas, parents Pasquale and Mary Carnevale and sister Pauline Roth.A Catholic Mass will be celebrated Saturday, April 6, 2019, 11:00AM at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 104 Norge Lane, Williamsburg, VA 23188 with a reception immediately following. A burial service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 Noon at St. Louis Cemetery in Louisville, OH. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Williamsburg United Methodist Church Respite Program, 500 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185. Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary