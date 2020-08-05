Leonard Joseph "Len" Dalzell passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020 at the age of 90 following a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Len was a long-time resident of Williamsburg following his career in the U.S. Air Force. Len was born May 15, 1930 in Grand Forks, North Dakota to James and Josephine Dalzell, the youngest of seven children who grew up on the family farm near Walhalla. He received his bachelor's degree from North Dakota State University and master's degree from the University of North Dakota. Upon graduating from college, Len received his commission into the Air Force in 1953 and retired in 1981 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He served in the Vietnam War for which he was awarded the Bronze Star. His career included tours of duty in Texas, England, Alabama, North Dakota, and Taiwan before concluding at Langley Air Force Base. He was also awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal. He was a devout Roman Catholic and was an active member of St. Bede's parish in Williamsburg. Len was an avid golfer who was active for many years at Kingsmill. He owned and operated a vending machine business after he retired from the service and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. He was an enthusiastic fan of the Minnesota Vikings who could probably hear him cheering all the way from Virginia. He loved to play pinochle, bridge, and solitaire. Len is survived by his children, Scott Dalzell (Marcia Wilds) of Charlottesville, Susan Caldwell of Glen Allen, Dana Dalzell of Yorktown, Jodie Dalzell of Williamsburg, Jules Dalzell of Manakin-Sabot; and by his grandchildren, Timothy Dalzell of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and Hayley Littrell of Williamsburg. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Janice "Jan" Dalzell; grandson, Marc Dalzell; and all of his siblings. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Rd, Williamsburg on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2 PM. Len's body will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery next to his beloved wife, Jan. The family requests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of contributions for Alzheimer's disease research. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
