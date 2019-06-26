Jernigan, Leonidas Jackson III (Jack), 57, of Nashville, TN, formerly of Williamsburg, VA, went to be with the Lord on June 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonidas Jackson Jernigan, Jr. He is survived by his son Hunter Smith Jernigan (Meaghan), grandson Henry David Jernigan, daughter Annie Brock Jernigan, his devoted mother Betsy Olive Jernigan, sister Susan Jernigan Jack (John), nieces and nephews Caroline, TJ, Ben, Emily and Molly, aunts Frances O. Mitchiner and Julia O. Sharon, and many cousins. Jack graduated from Lafayette High School in Williamsburg, received his Bachelor's degree from Oral Roberts University and his Master's degree from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School. Jack's life was defined by his unwavering faith in God and his devotion to his family and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 29 at 10:00am at the Rolling Hills Community Church, Franklin Campus, 1810 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064, followed by a memorial service at 11:00am and refreshments at the church afterward. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack's name to the Christmas Wrapping Station through the Rolling Hills Community Church. Published in Virginia Gazette on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary