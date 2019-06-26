Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leonidas Jernigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonidas J. Jernigan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leonidas J. Jernigan Obituary
Jernigan, Leonidas Jackson III (Jack), 57, of Nashville, TN, formerly of Williamsburg, VA, went to be with the Lord on June 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonidas Jackson Jernigan, Jr. He is survived by his son Hunter Smith Jernigan (Meaghan), grandson Henry David Jernigan, daughter Annie Brock Jernigan, his devoted mother Betsy Olive Jernigan, sister Susan Jernigan Jack (John), nieces and nephews Caroline, TJ, Ben, Emily and Molly, aunts Frances O. Mitchiner and Julia O. Sharon, and many cousins. Jack graduated from Lafayette High School in Williamsburg, received his Bachelor's degree from Oral Roberts University and his Master's degree from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School. Jack's life was defined by his unwavering faith in God and his devotion to his family and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 29 at 10:00am at the Rolling Hills Community Church, Franklin Campus, 1810 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064, followed by a memorial service at 11:00am and refreshments at the church afterward. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack's name to the Christmas Wrapping Station through the Rolling Hills Community Church.
Published in Virginia Gazette on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.