Betty Gray, 91, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 in Norge, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard M. Gray. Survivors include her daughter Dianna Burton and husband Frederick; two sons, Edward Gray and wife Dena, and Timothy Gray; four grandchildren, Roberta Cotton (Juan), Frederick Burton, III (Melissa), Elizabeth Gray (Jeremiah), Tiffany Gray (Brandon) and five great-grandchildren, Andrew Garrett, Samantha Garrett, Tyla Gray, Hunter Marshall and Thomas Johnson. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3 pm at Bucktrout Funeral Home, 4124 Ironbound Rd, Williamsburg, VA.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020