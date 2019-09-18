|
Lester Dubnick, Ed.D, ABPP, FAASP, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, died at home on September 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his granddaughters, Ryan Mowery of Washington, DC, and Jillian Goetz of Charlotte, NC, as well as his son-in-law, Brent Mowery of McLean, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Leona Dubnick, educator and radio personality on WGSM and WPOB-FM, Long Island, NY, and by his daughter, Monica Mowery, of McLean, VA. Dr. Dubnick attended Craddock High School in Craddock, VA from 1943-1945. His father served at Norfolk Naval Operating Base, and the family lived in Williams Court, Craddock. During the 1944-1945 season, he played in the violin section of the Norfolk Symphony. Dr. Dubnick was a founding member of the Virginia Symphony Society of Greater Williamsburg, and he served on the Board of Directors of the Society and on the Education Committee of the Virginia Symphony. For six years, he produced the Society's "Music in Your Life" series at the Williamsburg Regional Library. In 2001, he was awarded an "Alli Award" by the Cultural Alliance of Greater Hampton Roads. Between 2005 and 2011, he also served as a Commissioner on the Williamsburg Area Arts Commission. Returning to Williamsburg in 1992 after a 38-year career in Huntington, NY (retiring as Executive Director of Clinical Services Emeritus), Dr. Dubnick resumed the practice of clinical psychology, focusing on patients experiencing chronic illness. He held medical staff privileges at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center. Dr. Dubnick earned his B.A. from Brooklyn College, his M.A. from City College of New York, and his Doctorate from Columbia University. He taught graduate psychology courses at several universities, and was a Board Certified Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology. He founded the Suffolk County (NY) Academy of Psychology, served as President of the Suffolk Psychology Association and Director of the Mental Health Association of Suffolk County, and received the Distinguished Service Award from the New York State Psychological Association. Dr. Dubnick also served on the board of the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory between 1988 and 1991. During the Korean War, Dr. Dubnick served in the United States Army. Dr. Dubnick's family will hold a private celebration of his life. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11724. Condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019