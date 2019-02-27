|
Lien Thi Nguyen, 88, born November 17, 1930 in Tan An, Provence, Vietnam, to Nguyen Van Chieu and Dinh Thi Thai, passed away, February 25, 2019, in Williamsburg, Virginia.She immigrated to the United States with her husband and children in 1992 and settled in Seattle, Washington before moving to Williamsburg, Virginia in 1998.The wife of Pham Van Huynh, Lien is the mother of Kim Anh Le (husband, Hoang Le), Phu Huynh (deceased) (husband, Hao Ho), Qui Funk (husband, Dennis Funk), Noel Huynh Mahler (husband, Joseph E. Mahler), Hoa Huynh (wife, Loan Thi Pham Huynh), Hanh Van Huynh (deceased), LiLi Huynh Slayton (husband, Glenn R. Slayton) all of Williamsburg, Virginia. Also left to treasure her memory are her grandchildren, Yen Ho (husband, Anh Tran), Dung Ho (wife, Hoa Pham), Joseph Funk, Regina Funk, Jane Mahler, Laura Slayton, Steve Slayton, Lena Huynh, Hannah Huynh and Roy Huynh; and 2 great-grandchildren, Khang Ho and Vivian Tran. Lien is also survived by sisters, Trinh Murphy Cunningham, Tiet Nguyen, Au Pham, Ty Nguyen, and Cuc Nguyen; brother, Tho Nguyen; and many friends. Services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 8-11am at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, Virginia. The family requests that no floral arrangements or gifts be sent at this time. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, 2019