Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Resources
More Obituaries for Lien Nguyen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lien Thi Nguyen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lien Thi Nguyen Obituary
Lien Thi Nguyen, 88, born November 17, 1930 in Tan An, Provence, Vietnam, to Nguyen Van Chieu and Dinh Thi Thai, passed away, February 25, 2019, in Williamsburg, Virginia.She immigrated to the United States with her husband and children in 1992 and settled in Seattle, Washington before moving to Williamsburg, Virginia in 1998.The wife of Pham Van Huynh, Lien is the mother of Kim Anh Le (husband, Hoang Le), Phu Huynh (deceased) (husband, Hao Ho), Qui Funk (husband, Dennis Funk), Noel Huynh Mahler (husband, Joseph E. Mahler), Hoa Huynh (wife, Loan Thi Pham Huynh), Hanh Van Huynh (deceased), LiLi Huynh Slayton (husband, Glenn R. Slayton) all of Williamsburg, Virginia. Also left to treasure her memory are her grandchildren, Yen Ho (husband, Anh Tran), Dung Ho (wife, Hoa Pham), Joseph Funk, Regina Funk, Jane Mahler, Laura Slayton, Steve Slayton, Lena Huynh, Hannah Huynh and Roy Huynh; and 2 great-grandchildren, Khang Ho and Vivian Tran. Lien is also survived by sisters, Trinh Murphy Cunningham, Tiet Nguyen, Au Pham, Ty Nguyen, and Cuc Nguyen; brother, Tho Nguyen; and many friends. Services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 8-11am at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, Virginia. The family requests that no floral arrangements or gifts be sent at this time. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now