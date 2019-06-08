|
|
Linda Neese McCormick of Plano, Texas passed away October 31, 2018. She was born in Newport News, VA on March 25, 1942. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Ray McCormick; two children, Seth McCormick (Celia) and Sara Lipman (Howard); her brother, Edwin "Binks" Neese (Jo) and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother Mae Hitchens Neese and her father Edwin H. Neese. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15th at 12 noon at William & Mary's Wren Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Linda's honor to the .
Published in Virginia Gazette from June 8 to June 15, 2019