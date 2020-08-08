Linda Westbrook, beloved Mother and "Nana", of Toano, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on August 6, 2020, while at home with her family in Toano. Linda Gail Tittle Westbrook was born on September 27, 1946, to JB and Pauline Tittle in Benton, Arkansas, and raised in the Kentucky Community of Saline County. She was a member of the Benton High School graduating class of 1964, a close-knit group of caring and amazing friends whom she cared for very much. In her early life, Linda enjoyed playing softball and bowling with numerous friends and co-workers. She had a varied working career in several fields and organizations, including; the Saline County Courthouse, the Saline County Abstract Company, and finally retirement with the State of Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration Interagency Training Office in 2008. A former devoted member of Kentucky Missionary Baptist Church in Saline County, Linda had most recently enjoyed being an active member of Smith Memorial Baptist Church in Williamsburg, Virginia, since 2018. In both locations, she leaves behind a wealth of dedicated brothers and sisters in Christ. Linda was also a member of the Congo Hill #620 Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star in Benton, Arkansas. She also achieved admission to the National Honor Society Phi Beta Kappa while getting her Associates Degree in Applied Science in Business from Pulaski Technical College in 2005. She is preceded in death by her parents, JB and Pauline Tittle of Benton, her sister-in-law, and life-long friend Myra Burton Tittle of Benton, as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins that she cherished. She is survived by her son, Jeffery Lance Westbrook, his wife Tyler, and their children Emery and Jameson of Toano, Virginia, a beloved brother Larry Tittle and three Nephews and their families (Justin, Bryson, and Clint Tittle) all of Benton. She is also survived by 4 Aunts, including June Vineyard and Melba Harris of Benton, Laveda Tittle of Conway, and Kay Tittle of Little Rock, Arkansas. Linda also leaves behind a wealth of cousins whom she loved as great friends. At a future date likely in 2021, in Benton, Arkansas, services will occur when health risks to family and friends are not a concern. In place of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Linda Westbrook to Kentucky Missionary Baptist Church (7070 AR-5, Benton, AR 72019) or Smith Memorial Baptist Church (6515 Richmond Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23188).



