Our dear Logan went into the arms of Jesus on June 24, 2020. He had a kind and compassionate heart, particularly toward children and dogs. As a young child and onward, he would point them out and wanted to visit with them. He was an accomplished fifer in the Colonial Williamsburg Fifes and Drums Corps with his brother Mark for eight years, and enjoyed bringing music to others. He was nurtured in his faith at Williamsburg Christian Academy and at Providence Classical School and loved by those communities. He was baptized with his sister Lindsey when he was 14. Logan excelled in his studies, attending the University of Virginia. He was studying Business in the Commerce School. He had a special set of cousins with whom he had many great adventures. Logan was born and raised in Williamsburg. He is the third of three beloved children to Larry and Jill Leemis. Besides his parents, Logan leaves behind his sister Lindsey, his brother Mark, and many other loving family members and friends. There will be celebration of his life at the Williamsburg Community Chapel (3899 John Tyler Highway, Williamsburg, Virginia) on Tuesday, June 30th at 1 PM. Bucktrout of Williamsburg is assisting the familly.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Williamsburg Community Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
2 entries
June 26, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the entire Leemis family. I am so sorry for the loss of your sweet Logan!
Molly Caldera
Friend
June 26, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
