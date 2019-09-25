|
Lorene O. Hooker went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, September 20, 2019 at the age of 91. Mrs. Hooker was born April 12, 1928 in Mount Airy, NC. She moved to Williamsburg in 1945 with her husband Estie Hooker who preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her mother Electra Levora Lowe Moxley, father Wiley Mac Garnie Moxley, sister Audene Moxley, and her brother Eugene Moxley. Mrs. Hooker was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who dedicated her life to her family. She was a member of Walnut Hills Baptist Church. Lorene is survived by her two sons David Hooker of Williamsburg, and Darrell Hooker and his wife Karen of Williamsburg, four grandchildren, Leah Wilson, Jason Hooker, Bryan Hooker, and Jessica Hooker, three great grandchildren, Riley, Avery, and Caleb, her sisters Pauline Puckett and Eva Jean Smith of Mount Airy, NC and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Thursday September 26th from 5pm-7pm at Bucktrout Funeral Home and a celebration of life will be held Friday September 27th at 11am at Walnut Hills Baptist Church with a graveside service following at Williamsburg Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice House of Williamsburg.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019