|
|
Loretta Ann Faucette, 81, of Williamsburg, passed away on May 29, 2019. Loretta is survived by her 3 daughters, Debra L. Faucette, Judy A. Cummins and husband Brad, Karen S. Dunne and husband Tony; two grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and sister Frances J. Palmer. She was born in Frederick, Maryland, and was a proud military wife of deceased CWIII James R. Faucette. She was a clerk typist, then became a stay at home mother while supporting her husband's military career and raising her three daughters. A visitation will be held at Bucktrout Funeral Home, in Williamsburg, VA, on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1 PM – 2 PM with service to follow. A graveside service will be held at Meadowview Memorial Park in Oxford, NC on Monday, June 3, 2019, beginning at 2 PM, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband of 34 years.
Published in Virginia Gazette from June 1 to June 8, 2019