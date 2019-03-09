Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
For more information about
Loretta Fish
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Fish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Blake Fish

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Loretta Blake Fish Obituary
Loretta Blake Fish, 78, of Williamsburg, Virginia and Hutchinson Island, Florida passed away on March 5, 2019. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut on May 10, 1940 to Walter Edward Blake and Catherine Harrington Blake, who predeceased her. Loretta is survived by her husband of 54 years, Edward Fish; daughter, Kathleen Mauk (Paul); sons, Edward Fish (Elizabeth) and James Fish (Wendi); her sister, Kathleen Grinter and brother, Walter Blake; her aunt, Rita Kampfman and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Loretta was also the very proud grandmother of Emily, Caroline, Caitlin, Daniel, Thomas, Eleanor and Anne.Loretta grew up in Hartford and Niantic, Connecticut surrounded by her large extended family. She had many happy memories of spending time with family on her grandparent's farm in Broad Brook and with her many friends in her beloved Black Point. Loretta was a competitive tennis player who became an avid golfer in her later years. She loved a good competition.Loretta held a Master's in Education and was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph's Academy, St. Joseph's College and the University of Hartford. She was a high school history teacher at Bacon Academy in Colchester, Connecticut and Sutherland High School in Pittsford, New York.Services are planned for Tuesday, March 12 at 11am at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Loretta's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now