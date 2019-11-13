|
Louis B. Nice, eldest son of Henry and Lula Nice was born September 15, 1926 and died at the age of 93 on November 9, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Henry and Cecil Nice, and sister Dorothy Blosser. Louis is survived by his sisters, Irene Heatwole, Ruby Ziegler(Kenny), Bertha Shafer (Bill), and brothers George Nice (Brenda) and Daniel Nice (Alice). He was also predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Lois E. Nice and baby granddaughter, Stephanie Nice. Louis is survived by his children Linda Nicely (Glenn), David Nice (Deborah) and Richard Nice (Teresa). He leaves behind grandchildren; Traci Shepard (Drew), Kevin Quick (Megan), Kristina Adkins (Aaron), Kim Woodroffe (Skip), Melissa Thorson (Travis), Brandon Nice (Amy), Christopher Nice (Tabitha), Alanna Nice-Taber (Kevin), Brittany Ferguson (Matt) & Cara Nice. Also great grandchildren; Sarah Shepard, Hunter Quick, Riley Adkins, Jacob Woodroffe, Jaiden Woodroffe, Avery Nice, Colton Nice, Harper Nice, Lila Nice, Luke Nice, Arabella Nice, and littlest baby, Macon Louis Ferguson & step grandchildren, Betsy & Jack. Louis was born in the Mennonite community of Warwick River that would later become part of the Hampton Roads Peninsula. After serving in the War as a medic, he returned home to start a construction business with his dad and four brothers appropriately called, Nice Brothers. They went on to be responsible for extensive home building in the area. In mid-life, he sold out his share of Nice Brothers to return to his passion, farming. He bought his first farm in James City Country & several years later, NiceView Farm in Charles City County where he resided until his death. Louis liked to say that he had a great life. That he had done all of his life just exactly as he wanted to do. He left here the same way, at home on his farm surrounded by all of his children, with so much pride & dignity. Job well done, Dad. Godspeed to greener pastures. There will be a celebration of life at one o'clock on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Corinth United Methodist Church, 23 W. Williamsburg Road, Sandston, VA 23150. There will be no visitation & burial will be private in a family cemetery at NiceView. In lieu of flowers, for those who so desire, contributions can be made to the Pastors Discretionary Fund of Corinth UMC. Vincent Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019