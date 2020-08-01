Louis Gomez

Louis A. Gomez, beloved husband, son, father, and brother, has passed away after a brave seven-year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Lorie, and his two children – Louis and Nicolas. He also leaves behind his parents, Luis and Patricia Gomez, a sister, Diana Schardein (Rod), brother, Ray (Carrie), a niece, nephews, and his large extended family. Originally from Southern California, Lou came to the East Coast to attend the United States Naval Academy, where he graduated in 1985 and was commissioned as an ensign in the U.S. Navy. In his senior year he met his East Coast girl, Lorie, and they married in 1986. After he returned from his first deployment, the couple moved to Virginia Beach, where Lou served on active duty for nine years. He earned his master's degree in engineering management from Old Dominion University while on shore duty, and then put the degree to work in manufacturing and consulting after leaving active duty. For many years he worked in the private sector while continuing to serve his country as a Navy reservist. During that time, he was recalled to active duty and spent a year in Iraq, earning a Bronze Star. In 2015, he retired as a captain after 30 years of dedicated service. He was rightfully proud of his time in the military and the bonds of friendship forged with his shipmates. Lou loved his family above all else and treasured every precious memory they made together. He was also a devoted friend and was quick to lend a hand. He enjoyed spending time on the water, sailing, fishing, and visiting the Outer Banks. Lou had an engineer's gift for being able to build or fix anything he set his mind to, and he was fearless in everything that he did. A celebration of life will be held in the future, in hopes that it will be safer for friends and family to travel. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Virginia Institute of Marine Science. The family is grateful to friends, Sentara Hospice, and the many caring members of the Williamsburg medical community who rode the cancer roller coaster alongside them.