It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Louise Brackett Cleckley, 92, on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Louise is survived by her loving sons: Michael and Scott, her nine grandchildren: Ryan, Elizabeth, David, Lauren, Matthew, Steven, Caterina, Keegan, and Clayton, and her great granddaughter Sophia. Louise was born in Forest City, North Carolina on November 16, 1926. She attended and graduated from Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina. She worked for NACA, the precursor to NASA. She also worked as a licensed Virginia Realtor, in retail sales, and for the family home building business. Louise was married and a dedicated wife for over 71 years to Donald Cleckley. She was an officer in the Women's Auxiliary, and a lifelong member of Hampton Baptist Church. Louise was a loving and caring mother and grandmother, whose wit and humor will sorely be missed. There will be a Celebration of Louise's life on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home in Hampton: Visitation 1:00 p.m., Service 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with a graveside immediately following the service. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019