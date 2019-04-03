Lu Ann Carlson, 65, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on April 2nd, 2019 with her loving family at her side. Born November 13th, 1953, in Jamestown, NY, she was the daughter of Dr. Frederick Giddy and the late Josephine (Turpin) Giddy. Lu Ann graduated from Falconer Central School in 1972 and married Daniel Carlson later that same year. Lu Ann worked alongside her husband Dan and skillfully managed his chiropractic office for 29 years. A talented dancer, LuAnn co-founded the Village Dance Studio in East Randolph, NY, and shared her love of performing with countless students.In 2004, Lu Ann and Dan relocated to Williamsburg, VA where Lu Ann continued to share her love of life with her new community. As an accomplished artist, Lu Ann painted murals in private homes and commercial spaces throughout the Williamsburg area. She shared her knowledge of history while working as a museum program assistant at the Jamestown Settlement. She became an active member of Saint Bede Catholic Church, serving as the nursery coordinator for several years.Lu Ann is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Daniel Carlson and their two daughters Stacy (Scott) Yaklin, and Brittny (Attilio) Paci; Six grandchildren, Nicholas, Andrew, and Ethan Yaklin, and Emma, Joseph, and Claire Paci; her beloved father, Frederick Giddy; her sisters Mary Ellen Szydlowski, Connie Giddy, Laurie Nelson, and Judy Giddy; and many nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Lu Ann on Friday, April 5th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Saint Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Rd. Williamsburg, VA. The family will receive visitors one hour before mass. A reception will be held immediately following mass in the church commons.Memorial donations in memory of Lu Ann can be made to Catholic Charities. Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary