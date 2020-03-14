|
Luna Mae Wilson Mahaffey of Williamsburg, VA was born in Fort Mill, SC on August 16, 1934 and passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 with her daughter by her side. Luna was predeceased by her parents, Hugh and Eula Wilson; her husband, Charlie Mahaffey; and daughter, Pamela Mahaffey (her angel on earth and in heaven). She is also predeceased by four of five siblings: Hugh Barr Wilson, Katherine Earnheart, Faye Earnheart, and Charles Wilson. Luna and her husband, Charlie, moved to Williamsburg in 1957. Early years were spent caring for their children, then she enjoyed a 30+ year work career at BASF Corporation and its predecessor companies in various clerical and administrative roles. Luna was also a member of Jamestown Presbyterian Church for over 60 years, where she held many leadership positions. During early retirement, Luna enjoyed domestic travel and caring for grandchildren. She had a lifelong love of sewing - she made clothing, window treatments, Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls for the annual church bazaar, etc. She loved all needlecrafts, and had a passion for quilt-making. Luna loved her family and will be affectionately remembered by those she leaves behind. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Jim Halstead, her grandson and his wife, Tyler and Liz Halstead, and her granddaughter and her long-time boyfriend, Elizabeth Halstead and Chris Tyler. She is also survived by one sister, Eulene Simpson, who will celebrate her 100th birthday in July. Our family wishes to thank the caregivers at Spring Arbor of Williamsburg, too many to name individually but each one very special. We also wish to thank the wonderful ICU nurses at Riverside Doctors Hospital and the compassionate staff and volunteers at Hospice House of Williamsburg. A memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, March 28 at 11:00AM at Jamestown Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House and Support Care of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Pkwy, Williamsburg, VA 23188 or to Jamestown Presbyterian Church for its 125th anniversary fund, 3287 lronbound Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23188. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020