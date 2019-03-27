|
|
Mae Maxine (Betsi) Crim, 80, of Williamsburg, passed away on March 24, 2019.Betsi worked as a Historical Interpreter in Colonial Williamsburg and was a member of Bruton Parish Church.Betsi was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. (Chuck) Drumbore; father, Max Harry Crim; and mother, Anna Drury Mayo Crim. She is survived by her sister, Donna Crim Hold and her husband Douglas R. Hold of Annapolis, Maryland. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2019