Major General Robert (Bob) John Sunell (Retired) passed away on August 8, 2020. He was born on June 5, 1929 in Astoria, Oregon the son of Ernest and Grace Sunell. He enlisted in the National Guard in 1948 upon graduation from Astoria High School, and attended the University of Oregon. He married JoAnn Toika in 1951 and they had three children. He received an infantry commission in the United States Army in 1953. In an army career spanning more then 33 years of active service, and 32 moves, he held multiple positions that significantly impacted the development of the current armored force. Bob's peers have referred to him as the father of the modern tank. He was an extremely forward thinker with respect to the training needs of the Army and instituted many programs that greatly improved Army capabilities. He was Deputy Program Manager XM1 Tank Systems in Warren, Michigan. He conceived and incorporated into the design of the M-1 Tank many innovative ideas that resulted in the Army fielding the premier tank in the world. Bob assumed command of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment (Blackhorse Regiment) in Fulda Germany in 1978. His responsibilities included implementing and testing the new cavalry organization, as well as integrating the new ITVs into the regiment. He was promoted to Brigadier General while in command of the 11th Cavalry, the only general to command the regiment. Colleagues have commented that this assignment was the one he was the proudest of and meant the most to him. As a Major General, he was the project manager of the M1 Abrams Tank in Michigan. Here he conceived the idea for a family of armored vehicles to replace the armored force as it became obsolete. Upon retirement, Bob with his wife JoAnn, formed a consulting firm, Suonperra, which worked closely with US and allied militaries to improve international cooperation through common equipment and methods. Bob was also a contract professional for several companies involved in training simulation, robotics, artificial intelligence, and armaments for future combat vehicles. Bob Sunell was an excellent leader, an innovative thinker, a visionary, devoted to his wife, and loyal to his family and friends. He received numerous honors throughout his life. He was decorated with the Distinguished Service Medal, Silver Star, Legion of Merit (twice), Bronze Star, Air Medal (twice), Meritorious Service award, and the Army Commendation Medal, among many others. He was a member of the Saab sponsored Swedish Science Council, United States Army Association, Calvary and Armor Association and Blackhorse Association. Bob loved the Army, but enjoyed his retirement in Queen's Lake and later Patriots Colony, VA. He was an avid reader, golfer, fisherman, hunter, gardener, and sauna enthusiast. Bob was devoted to his wife, JoAnn, and was blessed with an abundance of close friendships. He cherished the time spent with his daughters, their husbands and grandchildren. Bob is survived by his daughters, Perry Peterson (Art), Dr. Patti Johnson (David), and his grandchildren, Jake Sunell Sigl (Geonni), Molly Peterson, Andrea Peterson, and Stacy Sunell, and his great-grandson, Parker Eugene McGirr. He is preceded in death by his wife Joann, and his son, Robert P. Sunell. An interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery, at a later date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to the Black Horse Association addressed to: Treasurer: The Black Horse Association, Daniel M. Caughey, CPA, PO Box 1712, Mill Valley, CA 94942 Full obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
