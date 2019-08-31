|
|
Mrs. Marcy Chesto, of Williamsburg, VA, died on Sunday, August 25 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Marcy was born on June 19, 1932 to Odo and Julie Sanders in Ewing, NE. The third daughter of five, she attended high-school in Omaha, and went on to attend college at Creighton University. She left the university to marry William Fentress, and over the years adopted three children: Anne, James, and Marty. As she raised her kids she had careers as both an office manager for Bill's dental practice, and a real estate agent. After Bill died she was able to find love again, and marry Larry Chesto in May of 2003. This also grew her family by three girls – Moira, Dorney, and Shawna – and eventually four grandkids – Asher, Chloe, Max, and Olivia. Having retired from real estate, Marcy enjoyed spending time traveling with Larry and visiting with family. A funeral mass will be held 11AM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 104 Norge Ln., Williamsburg, VA. A visitation with the family will be held at 10AM.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019