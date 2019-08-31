Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Olaf Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Olaf Catholic Church
104 Norge Ln.
Williamsburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcella Chesto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcella Chesto


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcella Chesto Obituary
Mrs. Marcy Chesto, of Williamsburg, VA, died on Sunday, August 25 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Marcy was born on June 19, 1932 to Odo and Julie Sanders in Ewing, NE. The third daughter of five, she attended high-school in Omaha, and went on to attend college at Creighton University. She left the university to marry William Fentress, and over the years adopted three children: Anne, James, and Marty. As she raised her kids she had careers as both an office manager for Bill's dental practice, and a real estate agent. After Bill died she was able to find love again, and marry Larry Chesto in May of 2003. This also grew her family by three girls – Moira, Dorney, and Shawna – and eventually four grandkids – Asher, Chloe, Max, and Olivia. Having retired from real estate, Marcy enjoyed spending time traveling with Larry and visiting with family. A funeral mass will be held 11AM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 104 Norge Ln., Williamsburg, VA. A visitation with the family will be held at 10AM.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.