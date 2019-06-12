Home

Marcia Wharey Baker Halpin Obituary
Marcia Wharey Baker Halpin, 94, passed into her eternal home on June 8, 2019.She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Robert Pryde Halpin, and is happy to join him.She was born to the late Martin and Edna Turner Baker on August 14, 1924.She was raised in Washington, D.C. by her grandparents, Edward and Emily Turner along with her mother.She leaves behind her five children; Robert P. Halpin, Jr. (Kimbra), Carol Stallings (Preceded in death, "Buddy") Emily Petro (Joe), Anne Elizabeth Lee and Michael Wharey.Robert and Marcia also raised grandson, William.Cherishing her memory are also her 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren.Marcia was a woman of God and was a member of Williamsburg Baptist Church. She was an avid gardener, loving flowers, especially Peonies. Most importantly, she loved her family and her church.An inurnment will be held at Williamsburg Memorial Park on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00am. A Memorial Service will be held on a later date.In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Williamsburg Baptist Church or FISH. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Virginia Gazette from June 12 to June 19, 2019
